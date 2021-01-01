Sideboards With Shelf For Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom,Buffet Storage Cabinet With Single Glass Doors And Unique Bell Handle,Uv Painting,White

Features:1.Versatility:This cabinet can be used as a sideboard in living room to fill in your favourite collections, or a buffet server cabinet in kitchen to put the tableware, bowls and dishes.With the glass doors you can show off as well as protect they from dust.2.Practicability:Generous cabinet with a compartment you can customize spacing as you need because the shelf is adjustable.Large drawer supported spaces to put your common things.3.Unique and stylish:Metal special bell handle and retro sculpt glass door.The attention to details give the furniture a distinct handcrafted character.4.Good quality:All made of E1 degree MDF board, which is much better than the common Particleboard material from others.Surface finished by UV lacquer, which can prevent a few type of scratches, like keys and finger mails.5.Easy to clean:The surface is durable and easy to keep clean.Specifications:Product name:Buffet storage cabinet with single glass doors and unique bell handleFinish:UV paintingPackage cartons: 1 pcPacking details:5-ply brown carton with 6 sides foam protect inside.Our product has passed the dropping test according international standard.Service:FREE replacement accessories!High quality after-sales service.Any questions will be replied promptly!Notice:Items may slightly different from photo in terms of color due to the lighting during photo shooting or the monitor's display.Attention please !!Improper use of screws may cause the product surface damage! Please be careful when installing.