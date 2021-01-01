From madeleine home
Madeleine Home Side Table/End Table Black and Natural Wood Round End Table | MH-TB-804
Whether sidled up beside your sofa or acting as a nightstand in the master suite, this end table is always a stylish stage. The epitome of industrial style, it fits right into factory-chic lofts, nautical cottages, and modern farmhouses alike. Its base is made from metal with a cage-like design, while the circular top adds rustic contrast with its mango wood construction. Madeleine Home Side Table/End Table Black and Natural Wood Round End Table | MH-TB-804