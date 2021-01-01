Side Chair (Set-2) In Light Gray Linen & Gray Oak

Romance : Attract attention to your dining room with the side chair. Featuring a stunning light gray upholstery and walnut finish wood legs, this chair is both durable and stylish, complementing your contemporary home decor theme while guaranteeing to withstand the wear and tear of daily use for years to come. Warmed with a walnut finish this sturdy armless chair has beautifully tapered wood legs. A striking mix of natural materials this unique chair will provide comfortable seating for all of your guests.