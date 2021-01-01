Sicilia Sound Proof 30' L x 60" W Wallpaper Roll

Need a quiet escape in your home or office? Kids, pets, neighbors, doorbells, alarms, and construction can all make that "quiet zone" seem impossible! Create your own zen in any room with this soundproofing wallpaper! Printed on a thick felt fabric that has been rigorously tested and proven to reduce the volume and give you the serene and quiet space you need. Even putting this modern, cozy wallpaper on one wall will decrease sound by 25%! It's perfect for a nursery, kid's rooms, laundry rooms, or even an office. Especially handy when more and more people are working from home! Color: Blue