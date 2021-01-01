Jacuzzi SIA7242 WCR 5CH 72" x 42" Sia Drop In Luxury Whirlpool Bathtub with 13 Jets, LCD Controls, Chromatherapy, Heater, Center Drain and Right Pump Sia® Collection:Jacuzzi's Sia® collection of luxury tubs is the ideal addition to any modern bath setting. With sleek, minimalist lines and symmetrical smoothness, these luxury tubs will easily create an eye-catching design statement. Choose from two different sizes and four different colors (white, black, and oyster) for the straightforward Sia® luxury tub. And with optional bath pillows, this could very easily become your bathroom's most cherished fixture. So, why Jacuzzi's Sia® collection of luxury tubs? Because sometimes the most fulfilling pleasures can be the simplest.Measurements:72"L x 42"W x 25"HLuxury Whirlpool:At its most basic form, the three things needed to create a whirlpool experience are water (moved through a pump), air (mixed with the water), and jets (TargetPro™ and AccuPro™). Jacuzzi's Comfort Whirlpool models do just this. A single speed motor and patented fixed airflow system push mixed water through 5-8 jets. Luxury models take things even further by swapping out the single-speed motor for a multi-speed motor and upgrading the airflow systems to electronically operated and patented Silent Air Induction technologies. Luxury Models tend to have double (in some cases, triple) the jets of Comfort models, enhanced user controls, and a number of optional high-tech upgrades including Whisper technology, Illumatherapy lighting, and LCD user controls. When Shopping Jacuzzi® Whirlpools it is important to understand what you are looking for. For some, it is a basic model that offers invigorating bathes at an excellent price-point. For others, it is a statement-making bathroom centerpiece. Whichever it may be, we have got you covered with Jacuzzi's full line of industry-leading Whirlpool tubs. Listed below are the details for the Jacuzzi® Luxury Whirlpool.Powerful Multi-Speed Motor - High/Low speeds are electronically operated from the Jacuzzi® user controls.Silent Air Induction - Jacuzzi's patented air induction system silently mixes air into the water creating that legendary Jacuzzi® Whirlpool experience without a hissing sound.Electronic Airflow Adjustability - Air induction levels are adjusted electronically from the Jacuzzi® user controls.RapidHeat™ Inline heater - Maintains user defined temperatures eliminating the need to add more hot water during bathes.Wave Mode - Cycles the air flow in the jets from no air flow to maximum air flow creating a unique wave-like experience.Whirlpool Jets:4 TargetPro™ Jets - Delivers power with higher flow and air integration rates for a targeted, vigorous massage that is never too strong of uneven. Fully adjustable TargetPro™ jets let you adjust the flow to tailor the bath to suit your needs.9 AccuPro™ Jets - An essential building block of a Jacuzzi® jetted Whirlpool, this precision jet sends an accurate, pinpointed flow of air and water to target specific areas of your body. AccuPro™ jets are highly adaptable and maneuverable.Controls:LCD Controls - Digital LCD display provides the best control of your Jacuzzi® tub and its on-board systemsFor same tub, but with Luxury controls, order: Sia7242 WCR 4CHLighting:Chromatherapy - LED lighting that is able to produce a total of 256 mood-setting colors. Jacuzzi's Chromatherapy lighting serves to not only enhance your bathing experience, but also provide for safe entry and exists in and out of the tubFor this same tub, but with Illumatherapy, order: Sia7242 WCR 5IHSound Dampening:NoneFor this same tub, but with Whisper Technology, order: Sia7242 WCR 5CWEquipment Placement:Right - When facing the tub from center of your bathroom, equipment is mounted on the rightDrain Placement:Center - Drain is placed in the center of the tubThe Sia® collection of tubs are only available with center placed drainsStandard for All Jacuzzi® Tubs:Tru-Level™ - Self-leveling base system offers superior structural integrity and easy installationSlip-Resistant Flooring - A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction areaHigh-Gloss Acrylic - Non-porous, easy to clean, and corrosion, fade and stain resistantWarranty - Limited lifetime manufacturer's warranty for tub with 2 years warranty for labor and travel costsTub Does not Come Pre-Drilled with Faucet Holes - Mounting on tub lip or surround is OK and will not void warranty.Made in the USA- All Jacuzzi® tubs are made exclusively in Valdosta, GeorgiaAdditional Notes:Tub Drain Not Included -When adding this tub to your shopping cart, you will be offered the correct tub drain for this model tub. Be sure to select the finish that will match your tub faucetOptional Jet Trim Rings available - The jet trims are finished in the same color as the tub purchased. If you would like Chrome, Br