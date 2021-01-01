Jacuzzi SIA7242 CCR 4IW 72" x 42" Sia Drop In Luxury Salon Spa Bathtub with 13 Jets, Luxury Controls, Illumatherapy, Heater, Center Drain and Right Pump Sia® Collection:Jacuzzi's Sia® collection of luxury tubs is the ideal addition to any modern bath setting. With sleek, minimalist lines and symmetrical smoothness, these luxury tubs will easily create an eye-catching design statement. Choose from two different sizes and four different colors (white, black, and oyster) for the straightforward Sia® luxury tub. And with optional bath pillows, this could very easily become your bathroom's most cherished fixture. So, why Jacuzzi's Sia® collection of luxury tubs? Because sometimes the most fulfilling pleasures can be the simplest.Measurements:72"L x 42"W x 25"HLuxury Salon® Spa:A statement making bathroom centerpiece, Jacuzzi's line of Salon® Spa's are as functional as they are beautiful. By combining the technologies of both luxury Whirlpool with luxury PureAir, Jacuzzi® Salon® Spa tubs give users the ability to select from over a dozen unique experiences. During each bathe, you will have your choice between Jacuzzi's legendary Whirlpool experience and the calming effervescence of PureAir. Top of the line components such as a 900-watt heated air blower, powerful multi-speed motor, and targeted jets are what makes Jacuzzi's Salon® Spa the industry's leading luxury tub. User-friendly controls and beautiful lighting completes the package. Listed below are the details for the Jacuzzi® Luxury Salon® Spa.Powerful Multi-Speed Motor- High/Low speeds are electronically operated from the Jacuzzi® user controls.Silent Air Induction- Jacuzzi's patented air induction system silently mixes air into the water creating that legendary Jacuzzi® Whirlpool experience without a hissing sound.Electronic Airflow Adjustability- Air induction levels are adjusted electronically from the Jacuzzi® user controls.RapidHeat™ Inline heater- Maintains user defined temperatures eliminating the need to add more hot water during bathes.Whirlpool Wave Mode- Cycle the air flow in the jets from no air flow to maximum air flow creating a unique wave-like experience.Whirlpool Jets:4 TargetPro™ Jets- Delivers power with higher flow and air integration rates for a targeted, vigorous massage that is never too strong of uneven. Fully adjustable TargetPro™ jets let you adjust the flow to tailor the bath to suit your needs.9 AccuPro™ Jets- An essential building block of a Jacuzzi® jetted Whirlpool, this precision jet sends an accurate, pinpointed flow of air and water to target specific areas of your body. AccuPro™ jets are highly adaptable and maneuverable.Pure Air® Features:900 Watt Blower- Powerful variable speed heated air blowerAutomatic Purge- Drain activated system purges the air blowers after each use360° Balanced Air flow- A unique network of channels that push heated air evenly into the bathTLC- Thermal Lumbar Comfort area delivers heated air to your backPure Air® Wave Mode- Cycles blower from its minimum to a user defined maximumControls:Luxury Controls- Upgraded electronic, button-operated controls with light bars to the left of each button designating low, medium-low, medium-high, and highFor same tub, but with LCD controls, order: Sia7242 CCR 5IWLighting:Illumatherapy- Color and light sparkle from within four patented TargetPro™ jets. Exclusive technology used in the Illumatherapy™ LED lighting upgrade adds highly saturated color to the bathing well. For same tub, but with Chromatherapy, order: Sia7242 CCR 4CWSound Dampening:Whisper Technology- 18% quieter, Jacuzzi® Whisper technology uses a sophisticated mounting system with dampers to eliminate nearly all vibrationsEquipment Placement:Right- When facing the tub from center of your bathroom, equipment is mounted on the rightDrain Placement:Center- Drain is placed in the center of the tubThe Sia® collection of tubs are only available with center placed drainsStandard for All Jacuzzi® Tubs:Tru-Level™- Self-leveling base system offers superior structural integrity and easy installationSlip-Resistant Flooring- A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction areaHigh-Gloss Acrylic- Non-porous, easy to clean, and corrosion, fade and stain resistantWarranty- Limited lifetime manufacturer's warranty for tub with 2 years warranty for labor and travel costsTub Does not Come Pre-Drilled with Faucet Holes- Mounting on tub lip or surround is OK and will not void warranty.Made in the USA- All Jacuzzi® tubs are made exclusively in Valdosta, GeorgiaAdditional Notes:Tub Drain Not Included -When adding this tub to your shopping cart, you will be offered the correct tub drain for this model tub. Be sure to select the finish that will match your tub faucetOptional Jet Trim Rings available - The jet trims are finished in the same color as