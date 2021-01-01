Shyloh Chandelier by Minka-Lavery - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished - (4925-84)

Enhance your interiors with the sweeping and sculptural Shyloh Chandelier from Minka-Lavery. A stylish transitional structure suspended from above by a smooth canopy and a medium-weight chain, it uses a single rectangular finial to secure a round hub that retains a set of outward sweeping arms below. Each arm seats a single damp-listed socket on its upper end, wrapped by a cup shade of smooth glass that reduces glare to glow through the sides, each socket accompanied by a stepped metal housing where the lamping and metal structure meet. Minka Lavery, a brand of the Minka Group, was established in 1982 and produces decorative lighting from their base in Corona, California. Their lighting ranges from traditional to contemporary, taking past design styles and reintroducing them in new creations that blend form and function. From the elegant, minimalist High Rise LED 2922 Bath Light to the dazzling, versatile 2244 1 Light Mini Pendant Light, their luminaires are luxurious and use quality design, materials and craftsmanship. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel with Etched Opal Glass