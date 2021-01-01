Shyanne Resin 8 Piece Bathroom Accessory Set

This 8-piece bathroom accessory set instantly creates a functional and glam bathroom. It's made of water-resistant resin and features a marble pattern in chic neutral tones of white and satin nickel trim that adds a touch of luxe to your space. The set includes: One waste basket, one soap dish, one soap pump, one toothbrush holder, one tumbler, one tissue box cover, and one amenity tray to keep it organized. We love this bathroom accessory set for your own space, or as a housewarming gift for friends and family. Finish: Copper