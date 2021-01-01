From sunny wood
Sunny Wood SHW3336 Shaker Hill 33" Wide x 36" Tall Double Door Wall Cabinet Designer White Kitchen Cabinets Wall Cabinets 36 Inch
Sunny Wood SHW3336 Shaker Hill 33" Wide x 36" Tall Double Door Wall Cabinet Sunny Wood SHW3336 Features:Ships fully AssembledConstructed from solid maple wood and veneersFull overlay door and drawer constructionEquipped with 2 shelves allowing for even more storage capacityEach cabinet door is equipped with soft close hingesMulti-step hand detailed painted finishDurable plywood construction covered in real wood veneer for cabinet sides and drawer boxesReal wood veneer interior in natural finishCovered under Sunny Wood's 1 year warrantyCoordinates with products from the Shaker Hill lineSunny Wood SHW3336 Specifications:Cabinet Width: 33" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 36" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 12" (from front to back)Number of Doors: 2Number of Shelves: 2Cabinet Installation Type: Wall MountedMaterials: Maple Wood and Veneers 36 Inch Designer White