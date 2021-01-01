From sunny wood
Sunny Wood SHW3024-A Shaker Hill 30" x 24" Double Door Wall Cabinet Designer White Kitchen Cabinets Wall Cabinets 30 Inch
Advertisement
Sunny Wood SHW3024-A Shaker Hill 30" x 24" Double Door Wall Cabinet Sunny Wood SHW3024-A Features:Constructed of durable plywood with maple wood veneer on the cabinet sides and drawer boxesReal wood veneer interior provides a clean and natural lookCabinet is crafted and shipped fully assembledFull overlay door and drawer constructionIncludes soft close hingesFinished with multi-step, hand detailed painted finishCovered under Sunny Wood's 1 year warrantySunny Wood SHW3024-A Specifications:Overall height: 24" (bottom to top)Overall Width: 30" (left to right)Overall Depth: 12" (back to front)Installation Type: Wall MountedNumber of Doors: 2Number of Drawers: 0 30 Inch Designer White