Sunny Wood SHW2430DC-A Shaker Hill 24" x 30" Diagonal Corner Wall Cabinet Designer White Kitchen Cabinets Wall Cabinets Corner

Sunny Wood SHW2430DC-A Shaker Hill 24" x 30" Diagonal Corner Wall Cabinet Designer White
Sunny Wood SHW2430DC-A Shaker Hill 24" x 30" Diagonal Corner Wall Cabinet Sunny Wood SHW2430DC-A Features:Constructed of durable plywood with maple wood veneer on the cabinet sides and drawer boxesReal wood veneer interior provides a clean and natural lookCabinet is crafted and shipped fully assembledFull overlay door and drawer constructionIncludes soft close hingesFinished with multi-step, hand detailed painted finishCovered under Sunny Wood's 1 year warrantyNo center stile in cabinet face frame. Batten is attached to the left door.Sunny Wood SHW2430DC-A Specifications:Overall height: 30" (bottom to top)Overall Width: 33-1/2" (left to right)Overall Depth: 19-1/2" (back to front)Installation Type: Wall MountedNumber of Doors: 1Number of Drawers: 0 Corner Designer White