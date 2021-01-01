Shubert Side Table by Modloft - Color: Grey (MD438-CG)

The Shubert Side Table by Modloft is a cool, modern, and minimalistic design that is perfect for spaces needing a little extra surface space. A round tabletop with a raised edge creates room for drinks, snacks, and more and can be pulled close to chairs and sofas thanks to a sleek stem and angled legs that slide underneath furniture easily. With a lightweight structure, this handsome design can be moved where it is needed, and it is dressed up with a beautiful mix of finishes, so it looks good wherever it is placed. Inspired by New York style lofts and smaller spaces, Modloft is known for its quality modern designs with affordable prices. Modloft is passionate about creating a wow factor for each product they design by utilizing contemporary silhouettes, sophisticated lines, and glossy finishes. Their products have a distinct urban appeal...but worry not, Modloft doesn't only focus on cities--their smart designs enhance any modern home. Shape: Round. Color: Grey.