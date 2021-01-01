SHU09F USB to TTL Adapter Support 3V3 and 5V0 TTL Featuring Genuine FTDI FT232RL IC

Built-in original FTDI FT232RL USB UART chip. Works with Windows 10, 7 (32/64bit) Vista 2008, XP, 2003, Mac OS Etc. Support 3.3V and 5V TTL Level, you can switch according to your needs, very convenient. Come with a transparent protective casing, this transparent protective casing to effectively prevent static interference from the hand and prevent unintentional short circuit. Application: Support EEPROM, Vendor ID re-write, unbrick routers, program ESP8266 module, interface to GPS modules, flash firmware on hard drive, update transmitter, interface to set top box and more WARRANTY: back this FTDI FT232RL USB to TTL adapter with 12 months warranty. If you meet any question, please contact us, we will fix your issue within 24 hours.