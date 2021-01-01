From philips
PHILIPS SHS3200BK/37 Flexible Earhook Headphones, Black
Connectivity Technology: Wired Philips Flexible Earhook Headphones SHS3200/28 Black (replaces SHS3200/37) Bass pipe emphasizes low tones for a clear, realistic sound Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality 15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort 3D flexible earhook ensures secure fit in all ear sizes Ergonomically-shaped headphone enhances user comfort Contoured earhook increase wearing comfort and stability A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use Stays comfortably in your ear when you are on the move Extremely durable