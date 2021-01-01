Shrine Natural Stone Floor Fountain

Carrying a strong silhouette, this indoor/outdoor Natural Stone Floor Fountain commands your attention in any space. The pedestal of the fountain comes in a slate finish, adding a tone of warmth to the bottom of the feature. A large bowl sits atop the pedestal with an orb sitting inside. This serves as the bubbler for the fountain, producing water that runs down every side of it into the bowl where the water further trickles over river stones resting on the bottom. The concentric shape of the pedestal pairs with the soft lines of the orb, creating a multi-faceted fountain perfect for a variety of spaces. With a stunning mix of natural materials and modern design elements, this fountain would be perfect to be placed outside. A minimalist garden with Japanese maples and bamboo would be an excellent landscape to place this fountain with its sleek lines. With stunning views from all angles, the fountain could be placed anywhere in a garden and deliver an impressive addition to space. The sound and sight of bubbling water are sure to help tie the serene garden together.