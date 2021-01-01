Dennerle Shrimp King GH/KH+ Multimineral Shrimp Salt, 7.1-oz bottle

Balance your underwater amigos’ aquarium with Dennerle Shrimp King GH/KH+ Shrimp Salt. This aquarium salt for shrimp is specially developed for keeping and breeding shrimp from biotopes with a relatively neutral pH of 7 to 7.5. It is designed to increase total and carbonate hardness in purified, rain and osmosis water with essential minerals, trace elements and vitamins. This aquarium salt is crafted to create a slightly acidic pH balance to help promote growth, health and vitality especially in young shrimp. It’s ideal for cherry shrimp such as sakura, white pearl, rilis and blue pearl as well as tiger shrimp.