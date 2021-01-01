Shrimp Deveiner Shrimp Peeler Deveiner Cleaner Tool, 8-Inches, Red

Maine Man's Shrimp Deveiner makes it easy to clean and devein shrimp, and remove the shells in just minutes Made from food-safe plastic; durable and strong; notched handle allows for a secure grip, even when Hands are wet Clean shrimp and liberate every delicious bite in just seconds; great when making shrimp recipes, peel and eat shrimp, and more Simply slip tapered end under the shell and push it along shrimp’s back, pull upward to remove the shell and vein together; rinse shrimp in cold water Set of 2; top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleanup, Manufacturer: Harold Import Company, Inc.