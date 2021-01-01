LINENSPA Shredded Memory Foam Moldable, Fluffable, Customizable-Hypoallergenic-Standard, White 2 Pack Pillow

The pillows are compressed and delivered right to your door; to be sure pillow has returned to its full loft, fluff thoroughly and completely before use Two CertiPUR-US certified shredded memory foam pillows to fully outfit your bed, double your own comfort, or share with a friend Shredded memory foam pieces can be molded to provide just the right amount of support; medium-firm feel 100 percent polyester cover is hypoallergenic, super smooth, and durable to ensure your pillow stands the test of time Backed by a 3-year; Standard shredded memory foam pillow measures 16 inches by 25 inches