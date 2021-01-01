Victoria and Albert SHR-N-OF+FT-SHR Shropshire 61" Clawfoot Natural Stone Soaking Tub with Reversible Drain and Overflow Gloss White / Polished Chrome

Victoria and Albert SHR-N-OF+FT-SHR Shropshire 61" Clawfoot Natural Stone Soaking Tub with Reversible Drain and Overflow The perfect lines of the superbly designed Shropshire slipper tub and its compact dimensions make it of particular appeal for smaller bathrooms – authentic Victorian style for your home.Victoria and Albert SHR-N-OF+FT-SHR Features:Covered under Victoria and Albert's 25 year warrantyConstructed of natural stoneClawfoot style soaking tub adds a classic look and a calm bathing experienceInstalls in a free standing configurationDrain assembly sold separatelyEquipped with overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageVictoria and Albert SHR-N-OF+FT-SHR Specifications:Overall Height: 31" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 60-1/2" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 30" (front to back of tub)Basin Length: 43" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 19" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 16-1/8" (top to bottom of basin)Maximum Water Capacity: 42 gallonsWater Depth: 13-3/8" Clawfoot Gloss White / Polished Chrome