Showerhead High Pressure 8" Rainfall Stainless Steel Fixed Shower Head Handheld Combo 9 Settings With 79" Extra Long Hose, Extension Arm Height/Angle

Product DescriptionIf the knob on the extension arm cannot be tightened due to the thread, you can remove the washer layer to expand the tightening depth of the thread!Tips for install the Handheld Shower Bracket:Please dry your wall completely before you install the adhesive bracket,and leave the adhesive on the wall for 24 hours without putting the shower head on it.Note:Please make sure that you install the hose correctly, the thin head should be connected to the handheld shower,and the round one should be connected to the diverter,then it would work perfectly.If you have any problem like missing parts or adhesive fall down,diverter doesn't work, please do not hesitate to let us know! We will make it right to you!