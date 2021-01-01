From whitehaus collection
ShowerHaus 6" Sunflower Rain Adjustable Shower Head
Features:Sunflower rainfall shower headAdjustable ball joint37 Easy to clean spray nozzlesMaterial: Solid brassShower Head Type: Adjustable Shower HeadMounting Location: Ceiling MountedAdjustable Water Flow: Finish: Adjustable Spray Pattern: YesSpray Pattern: RainHand Shower - EU Only Tag: NoHand Shower Included: NoShower Arm Included: NoHose Included: NoSlide Bar Included: Diverter Valve Included: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin: ChinaStyle: Modern & ContemporaryNumber of Spray Patterns: Simultaneous Hand and Overhead: NoSpefications:cUPC Certified: ASSE 1016 Certified: FIRA Certified: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YescUL Listed: CSA Certified: NoIndoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Slide Bar Length - End to End: Hose Length - End to End: Shower Arm Length - End to End: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Product Warranty: YesFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Limited 1 year warranty against manufactures defects. Special finishes carry a 90 day warrantyWarranty Length: I year, 90 days on special finishesCommercial Warranty: No Finish: Polished Chrome