51.18" Shower Panel with Fixed Shower Head

304 stainless steel surface Hand shower: plastic ABS Top spray shower (without cover): silicone water outlet Hose length: 59.05inInstallation method: wall-mounted Water outlet method: top spray, handheld spray, back spray Switches: 2 (master switch/hot and cold water, switch water outlet mode)Main function: five water outlet methods, temperature display 5 water outlet methods (top spray rain, top spray waterfall, back massage spray, hand shower, bottom spray).Back massage spray: There are six water outlets on the back and silicone water outlets. Temperature display: water and electricity temperature display, to help you choose the best water temperature, water peace of mind. Shower system material: 304 stainless steel finish, anti-rust and durable, modern, and clean. Switch control: There are two control switches, one to control hot and cold water and one general water source switch. Another way to control water output.Notes:1. The suction nozzles on the back and top of the product are without cover.2. Be sure to remove the impurities and dirt remaining in the wall water pipe before installation to avoid blockage.3. After the shower system is hung on the wall, check whether it is close to the wall and does not shake.4. The product is manually measured, there is an of 1-2cm, please refer to the actual product received.