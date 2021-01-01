Shower Panel With Adjustable Shower Head

Stainless Steel Shower Panel Tower System LED Rainfall Waterfall Shower Head:Product dimension: 45"Hx18.3"Dx8.46"W,Functions: Six Modes (Rainfall, Waterfall, Two Functions Horizontal Massage Spray, Hand Shower, Water Spout),Shower panel has a rainfall waterfall shower head,water spout, a multi-functional 3-setting handheld shower and body jets spray pattern.Hydroelectricity Temperature display that assist you to select the best water temperature and can let you know the Time of the shower.Shower system material: 304 stainless steel brushed black finish, concealed brackets design. makes it both modern and clean looking.The shower panel tower allows you to turn 2 of them on at same time if you so desire. The key is water pressure.Immerse yourself in a truly relaxing shower experience and enjoy the modern style of this beautifully designed shower panel.