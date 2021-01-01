The trans formative power of water has never been so impressive as with thundershower massage panel. It has adjustable waterfall round head shower, hand shower and three massage jets for an all-encompassing experience. The system has hot and cold integrated thermostatic valve controls and diverted wed to redirect water from one function to another. Its strong construction, paired with the fact that it is pre-plumbed for easy installation, makes easy to love for years to come. It is very popular with people from all walks of life and it is perfect for your home or apartment. The contemporary design of the rainfall shower tower panel will compliment most styles of bathroom or wet room. Clihome Shower panel Black 3-Spray Shower Panel System Stainless Steel | BA7233