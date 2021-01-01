Shower Head High Pressure Rain Fixed Showerhead Rainfall 5-Setting With Adjustable Swivel Ball Joint - Relaxed Shower Experience Even At Low Water Flo

Do you dream of a wonderful shower? Does your shower head provide weak pressure?Do the nozzles keep clogging and dripping? Here's why ours' is Excellent.Powerful multifunction, Non-toxic and lead-free material, Anti-clog, Anti-leak, high pressuredesign and elegant looking are the unique features of .5-Settings Water Spray - Multiple Shower ExperiencesSelf-cleaning Nozzles - Easy to Clean, Prevent BlockageNo Weak Pressure- Our shower heads are high pressure design，toprovide good waterpressure even in low pressure areas.Chrome Finish - Polished chrome surface is more stylish and beautiful, anti-rust and anti-fading.