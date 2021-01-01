From kingzone

Shower Head,High Pressure 9 Spray Setting Handheld Shower Heads With 5.9Ft Extra-Long Hose,4.5" Face Hand Held Showerhead With Water Saving & Spa Spra

$75.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

All Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com