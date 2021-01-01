Adjustable High-Pressure Massage/Jet Handheld Shower Head

Unique Shower Experience Solid performance and strong functionality that allows you and your family to relax at home like in the luxury spa center !Elegant Chrome-Plated Surface Our hand shower head is characterized by a durable and light ABS material, and anti-clogging and anti-leak design, a modern look, and a contemporary style. Multi-Functional Design The high-pressure hand shower head with 3 different functions is perfect for bathing people, children, and pets. The gentle spray water neither harms your baby's sensitive skin nor scares your dog, which saves you time and effort .In addition, the powerful pulsating water can also help to clean the toilet, bathtub, tiled wall, floor, etc.