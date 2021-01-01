EVIDECO Shower Curtain Rings Plastic Hooks Solid And Clear Color Set of 12 Solid Taupe

This set of 12 shower curtain rings is made of durable plastic and just slips easily over the curtain rod with no snaps and no clips. They feature an open side that can be slid onto the curtain and through the rod with minimal effort and they instantly update your bathroom decor. Glide smoothly and easily across any 3/4 in. to 1-1/8 in. Dia straight or curved shower curtain rods. Wipe clean. Height 2.36 in. and length 1.57 in. Dia 0.3 in. Collection of 13 colors available, solid or clear. Imported from France, made in PRC. Easy to use, these shower curtain hooks are perfect to match with your shower curtain and adds a decorative touch to your bathroom. Color: Solid Taupe.