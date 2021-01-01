Shower Caddy Basket Shelf With Hooks For Hanging Sponge And Razor,Shampoo Holder Organizer,No Drilling Adhesive Wall Mounted Bathroom Shelf,Rustproof

Strong Adhesive PadThe shower caddy stainless steel are fixed to the wall by a very strong adhesive.NOTE: Avoid use the unit 24 hrs after installation.Removable Hooks for HangingThere are 16 storage hooks for razors,washcloth and loofah which have big enough gaps to allow the water to drain away, keeping your products cleaner for longer.Corrosion-freeIVKEY shower caddies are made of 304 stainless steel, the most widely used type of stainless steel which contains chromium and nickel for added durability and corrosion-free.Smooth Edge&Automatic DrainingThe basket shelves are mirror polished that can wear and tear but do not hurt your finger due to smooth edge. The shelves are made of wire mesh to get rid of residual water.