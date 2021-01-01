From east urban home
Show Interrupted by Adrian Popan Photographic Print on Canvas
Advertisement
Show, Interrupted by Adrian Popan, canvas wall art. A derelict theatre with an old piano and chair on stage. This proprietary canvas provides a classic and distinctive texture, while archival UV protectant inks make it scratch and fade resistant. The fabric base is flexible to support tight corners. The finished canvas print is mounted on a sturdy yet lightweight board to protect against warping, overstretching, or loose, sagging prints. It is then finished with a closed matboard backing and includes pre-installed, ready-to-hang sawtooth hardware. Size: 16" H x 24" W x 1.25" D