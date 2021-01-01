Show 5 (1st Gen, 2019 release) - Smart display with Alexa - stay connected with video calling - Charcoal

Alexa can show you more Compact 5.5 smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family. Made to fit your life Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out. Big entertainment Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks. Control your smart home Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats. Connect with video calling and messaging Call friends and family who have the Alexa app, an device with a screen, or Skype. Make announcements to other devices in your home. Make it yours Choose the clock face that fits your style best. Use your favorite photos on the home screen. Create morning routines to start your day. Designed to protect your pri