From gpk company llc
Shoulder Bag for Womens Messenger Bag Waterproof Satchel Briefcase Case Vintage Retro Waxed PU Leather for College Laptop 13 InchBrown
Advertisement
PU leather Premium PU Leather This satchel is made of superior PU leather, a durable lining fabric and sturdy hardware. Overall it is a retro-looking crossbody tote bag with a classic unisex style that leads a fashionable life. Quick Magnetic Snaps & Adjustable Shoulder StrapThis messenger bag is double secured by magnetic snaps and zippers that lead you a quick access into the pockets. Its shoulder strap is durable and comfortable, and this detachable strap can be removed to make your bag as a business briefcase, and easily adjust its length when needed. Multi- pockets for Sufficient PurposeTwo Front Pockets can hold iphone, booklet, keys or frequent gadgets; Main Zipped Compartment has 2 small wall pockets for pen/U-disk/recorder pen/cellphone/earbud/ charger and 2 zipper pocket. Occasion: This satchel is a very stylish choice to carry your daily items, whether it is for business, school, shopping, and any other traveling ventures. Large CapacityThis co