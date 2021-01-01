Shoulder Bag for 15 inch Laptop Business Briefcase Waterproof Messenger Bags Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Size:15.7*11.8*1.6inch(40*30*4cm).The thickness can be expanded to 3.2inch(8cm).Fit for 15-15.6 inch laptop. Weight:1.8lb(0.82kg) Double air-cushion protection in laptop compartment, protect your laptop more efficiently. Massage strap, it will more comfortable when you carry it. You can fix the bag to your draw-bar box for the strap at the back of the bag. If there have something wrong please contact us and we will reply you in 24 hours and provide you with most thoughtful services. The packaeg include one bag and one dismountable strap.