Japanese Shotokan Karate Martial Arts Gear Shotokan is My Therapy Karate Quote Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Show off your martial arts skills with this Shotokan karate gear! Shotokan fighters learn kihon techniques, kata, and kumite at the dojo, but did you know that Shotokan can be used as therapy too? This Shotokan Is My Therapy design is a fun way to show how you handle all life throws at you! Whether you are a Shotokan martial artist yourself or a fan of the sport, you will love this quote showcasing this karate style 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only