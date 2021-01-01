Shot Of Lime Outdoor Throw Pillow

Do you hear that noise? It's your outdoor area begging for a facelift and what better way to turn up the chic than with outdoor throw pillow collection? Made from water and mildew proof woven polyester, this indoor/outdoor throw pillow is the perfect way to add some vibrance and character to your boring outdoor furniture while giving the rain a run for its money. Custom printed in the USA for every order. Size: 16" H x 16" W x 4" D