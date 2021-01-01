Walkers Shortbread Advent Calendar

Cookie Advent Calendar: Countdown to Christmas with this stunning shortbread cookie advent calendar that provides a delicious bite sized treat for each day of December; Open each day starting Dec. 1 Limited Supply: Order Early as quantities are limited 2021 Christmas Advent Calendar: Includes 8 Mini Shortbread Fingers, 8 Mini shortbread Rounds and 8 Mini Chocolate Chip Shortbread Cookies; comes in a beautiful box and is the perfect festive gift Scottish Baking at its Finest: Walkers makes a variety of shortbread, oat crackers and other baked snacks from Shortbread Fingers and Scottie Dogs to Highland Oat Crackers and Scottish Cookies A Tradition of Quality: Since 1898, the Walker family has been committed to using quality methods and ingredients, delicious flavor, and traditional Scottish recipes to create our classic shortbread cookies