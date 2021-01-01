Short Nylon Braided USB C Cable 8 inch 3Pack Premium Quality Fast Charge Cord Charger Compatible for Samsung Galaxy S8S8 PlusS9S10 S10.

Best Quality Guranteed. EXTRA SHORT & CONVENIENT: 8 inch 3-packs to meet your variety of daily use while charging at home, cars, office, and more. Optimized for using with portable power bank, multi-UBS ports power adapters, desktops ETC FAST CHARGING & DURABLE: Premium Quality [ 56k Resistance ] wires ensure a safe charging at high speed at 2.4A Maximum and up to 480Mbps data syncing. [ Kindly Reminder ]: Please make sure Both your Phone and Charger support fast charge or quick charge before use this function. 56k Resistor provide outstandingly reliable conductivity & stability and protect your devices and charging adapters from damage. PERFECT COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with all USB Type-C devices such as S20 S20 Plus S20 Ultra S10 S10e S10+ S9 S9+ S8 S8+ Note 8 Note 9 Note 10 A20 A50 Google Pixel 2 LG V20 V30 REVERSIBLE: Design of the USB Type C side helps you insert the connector to your devices in a rig