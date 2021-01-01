Short Fabric Shower Curtain Liner 72 x 65 Shorter Length, Hotel Quality, Washable, Water Repellent, White Bathroom Curtains with Grommets, 72x65

Best Quality Guranteed. Fabric Shower Curtain Liner: 100 Gsm Thick and Made of 100% Premium Polyester Fabric for Your Bathroom, 72' Width X 65' Height HOTEL LUXURY QUALITY: Superior quality polyester shower liner serves healthy and long life use, applicable to hotel and home dcor. Closely knit thicker than ordinary fabric, a luxury and spa-like feel is delivered when showering or bathing WATER-REPELLENT: Let water bead stay on the surface, quick to repel and dry DURABLE and LONG LASTING: Reinforced top header with 12 rustproof grommets prevents from tearing and promotes this short shower curtain liner long lasting PVC FREE: High quality fabric with no vinyl and pvc smell, good to use EASY CARE: Machine washable for easy home care, keep your shower curtain fresh and clean. Rinse and dry quickly. 72 wide by 65 height (inches) shorter size available for your clawfoot tub or stall shower