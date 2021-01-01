Start your fall off on the right foot...craft away! Short & Tall Pumpkins Scrapbook Paper is perfect for fall projects and displays! This paper boasts a tan background with a pattern of tall and short pumpkins, designed in variety of colors. White and green, orange and white, black and white, and all blue, these fall pumpkins add a rustic touch to this gorgeous paper. Cut-out shapes or use the page as-is to create wonderful designs and projects! Dimensions: Length: 11" Width: 8 1/2" Note: Sheet is sold individually.