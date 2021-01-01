Short 1ft Extension Cord Works for Devices Up to 10 Amps Perfect for Low Amp Electronics Tools Light Flexible 18 AWG Cable 03137 Black

Short 1 ft extension cord helps your electronics reach an outlet, while also keeping bulky transformers from blocking other outlets. 18 AWG cable is lighter & more flexible than thicker cords, making it a perfect mini extension cord for tight spaces. This cable has a maximum rating of 10 Amps, 125 Volts, & 1, 250 Watts. It's ideal for smaller electronics & hand tools. Designed to work with power transformers, computers, monitors, scanners, printers, and other devices that use the 3-pin male-to-female shroud power connector. Get maximum capacity out of all your electrical plugs by adding these 1ft extension cords to all the busy outlets in your home.