From modway
Modway Shore Outdoor Loveseat with Gray Cushion(S) and Aluminum Frame | EEI-2267-SLV-GRY
Advertisement
Enjoy your patio or backyard leisure time with the strong and durable Shore Outdoor Aluminum Loveseat. Made with an anodized brushed aluminum frame and non-marking black plastic foot caps, Shore comes outfitted with resilient fabric canvas tested to last through all weather conditions. The Shore Outdoor Aluminum Loveseat complements your casual gatherings with a look and functionality you can rely on. Modway Shore Outdoor Loveseat with Gray Cushion(S) and Aluminum Frame | EEI-2267-SLV-GRY