Shore Silver Navy 6 Piece Outdoor Patio Aluminum Sectional Sofa Set EEI-2558-SLV-NAV

Modern Outdoor Patio CollectionAll-Weather Canvas CushionsAnodized Aluminum FrameNon-Marking Foot CapsMachine Washable CushionAssembly Required.Enjoy your patio or backyard leisure time with the strong and durable Shore Outdoor Patio Collection. Made of anodized brushed aluminum frames and non-marking black plastic foot caps, Shore Outdoor Sectional Sofa pieces come outfitted with resilient fabric canvas tested to last through all weather conditions. The Shore Outdoor Patio Sectional Furniture Set complements casual gatherings with a chic look and ready versatility you can rely on. Set Includes: One - Shore Armchair One - Shore Armless Chair One - Shore Coffee Table One - Shore Corner Sofa One - Shore Left-Arm Corner Sectional Loveseat One - Shore Right-Arm Loveseat