Shop LC Tzumi 2000 mAh Pocket Juice Power Bank in Rose Gold Slim Compact Portable

HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL: Made of high-quality metal, which is known for its durability, lightweight, and high performance COMPACT AND PORTABLE: The compact and slim design of the power bank makes it easy to carry while traveling, picnics, camping, or more RECHARGEABLE BATTERY: It takes approximately three to four hours to charge your Pocket Juice charger fully. Once the charging is in progress, the indicator light will flash red, and when charging is complete, the indicator light will turn blue CAUTION: Keep the unit away from any heat source, direct sunlight, humidity, water, or other liquid, it may damage the battery. Also, keep out of reach of CAUTION: Keep the unit away from the heat source, direct sunlight, humidity, water, or any other liquid, it may damage the battery. Keep the unit out of reach of