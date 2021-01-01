Shop LC Star Dust Gold Shimmer Vintage Atomizer Powder Spray for Hair Body 0.4 oz/ 10 gm

DELIGHTFULLY DYNAMIC: It flatters with its incredible versatility as it is ideal to use for hair and skin UNIQUE APPEAL: It comes in a vintage-inspired atomizer HOW TO USE: Hold it at least 6 inches away from hair or skin and puff. It can be used alone or mixed with cream-gel or pomade for added shimmer OCCASIONS: It's perfect for parties, festivals, nights out on the town, or just looking fabulous around the house WHY BUY: Vintage atomizer looks great on any vanity or styling station. Reveal your radiance as it illuminates hair or skin with its shimmer