Shop LC Jewelry Organizer Orange Velvet Briefcase Style 2 Tier Trinket Bridesmaids Box Storage with Anti Tarnish Scratch Interior Approx 60 Rings

SOFT FABRIC INTERIOR: The jewelry box is lined with soft fabric to protect the jewelry from tarnish and scratches. MDF MATERIAL: It is made of MDF as it does not have knots or kinks, which disturbs the smooth surface. NUMBER OF COMPARTMENTS: The 2 tier jewelry box features eight necklace hooks and a pouch pocket on the top lid. 9 ring slots to hold up to 54 rings, and five bracelet sections. The bottom tier has nine sections for the watch, pendants, brooch, etc. SIZE: The size of the box is 10 x 3 x 10 inches. LOCK AND SECURE: Keep your jewelry pieces and away from mischievous once you place the clasp in the dedicated space, keeping all your woes at bay.