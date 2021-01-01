From shop lc global inc.

Shop LC Homesmart Wine Sherpa Light Weight Blanket with Backside Brush Lightweight Ultra Soft Winter Warm Sofa Bed Throw

Description

DURABLE MATERIAL: The genuine fabric is smooth, durable, and not easy to deform. Genuine construction also ensures wrinkle and fade resistance GREAT FOR GIFTING:A perfect addition to any sleeping or lounging space, this lightweight sherpa blanket makes an excellent gift for your loved ones AMAZING WARMTH: You will be pleasantly surprised by the amount of warmth this sherpa blanket lands on your body BEST OPTION FOR MINIMALISTIC INTERIOR: Thanks to its superior construction and solid color scheme, the blanket add authenticity and simplicity to any space WASH AND CARE: The blanket can be hand washed or machine washed on a gentle cycle

