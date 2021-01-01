Shop LC Gift Jewelry Holder Handcrafted Blue Eco Leatherette Accessory Organizer Trinket Storage Case Cabinet Display Elegant Antique Stylish

UNIQUE APPEAL: The jewelry organizer features four trays, making it all sorts of perfect for storing your jewels ARTISANAL MASTERPIECE: The organizer is handmade by the skilled artisans WHY BUY: The organizer is diligently designed to store more in lesser space: It is layered with Eco-Leather QUALITY: Each product is QC tested. Since we stand behind our products, we ensure that you are completely satisfied with your purchase.