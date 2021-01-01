From shop lc global inc.

Shop LC Gift Jewelry Holder Handcrafted Blue Eco Leatherette Accessory Organizer Trinket Storage Case Cabinet Display Elegant Antique Stylish

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

UNIQUE APPEAL: The jewelry organizer features four trays, making it all sorts of perfect for storing your jewels ARTISANAL MASTERPIECE: The organizer is handmade by the skilled artisans WHY BUY: The organizer is diligently designed to store more in lesser space: It is layered with Eco-Leather QUALITY: Each product is QC tested. Since we stand behind our products, we ensure that you are completely satisfied with your purchase.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com