From mercer41
Shonta Ironwork 33' x 20.5" Damask 3D Embossed Wallpaper
Glittery lines, inspired by ancient ironwork decoration and ornamental Arabic themes, spin intricate stripes of beauty. This cultured wallpaper design features dazzling gold sparkles on a chic distressed canvas texture of opalescent intrigue. Like jewelry for your walls, this glittering silver wallpaper dazzles a room with intricate filigree medallion. A pearl infused distress effect provides a chic contrast to the regal ornament of the Arabic lines. Like jewelry for your walls, this design adds shimmer and delight with swirls worthy of an Arabesque princess. Color: Brass