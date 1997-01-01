Shogun Floor Lamp by Jamie Young Co. - Color: White - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (9SHOGFLOB)

The Shogun Floor Lamp from Alder & Ore brings a bold yet simple statement to a homes interiors dÃ©cor. Its rectangular open frame is crafted from hand-forged steel and stands tall atop a square base. A rounded shade made of white linen brings a soft contrast to the sharp edges and clean lines of its frame while diffusing light from its incandescent lamping. Its glow creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere while adding a striking structural accent to its surroundings. Influenced by a 1997 trip to Mexico, husband and wife duo Jamie Young Jeter and David Jeter began using artisanal flower pots as lighting bases and furniture inspiration. As the Southern California-based Jamie Young Co. was born, the pair drew from their storied international travels as well as art and history to create their eclectic collection of wares. With the intention to bring worldly experiences and decadence to every home with tables, lamps, home accessories, and pillows in a variety of textures and colors. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Bronze