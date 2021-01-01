12 Pack Shoe Storage Boxes Stackable Foldable 12.99"X9.45"X5.12"

Describe:These shoe organizers can hold up to a maxinum of 9 size men's shoes and 11 size women's shoes, the overall assembled size is 13(L) x 9(W) x 5.5(H) inches. The capacity can meet the daily storage of all shoes and other items. Facing the messy shoe storage space, this stackable plastic shoe box can be the best choice. You don’t have to take out the shoe box every morning to find commuter shoes, you can easily view the items in the box with a completely clear door. The ventilation holes on the back of the shoe storage boxes allow the air circulation inside the boxes to prevent moisture and odor, always keep your shoes dry and tidy. These shoe storage bins are the ideal shoe racks for closets, entryway shoe rack, under clothing rack, bed, storage cabinet or where ever you desire. Boxes are firm, durable and washable, easy to stack multiple units to maximize storage, and the maximum tilt angle is 60 degrees in the stacking state. These shoe storage boxes are made of high-quality soft plastic and the door frame is made of hard plastic. Because of the use of both materials, the shoe box has become practical and durable.In addition, the plastic board can keep the shape for a long time and is not easy to deform, so the service life of the shoe box is greatly prolonged.